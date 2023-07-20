Human trafficking probe at autism camp leaves Ont. community shaken

One day after the owner of an Ontario camp for children with autism and her convicted sex offender husband were arrested in a human trafficking investigation, the focus turned to those left impacted.

On Wednesday, police charged Amber Maloney, 36, and her husband Lauriston Maloney, 42, with several offences, including recruiting, exercising control, exploitation, assault, forcible confinement, and financial benefit from committing a crime.

Amber Maloney is also charged with fraud, forging a document, and administering a noxious substance.

Officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday night at the property west of Barrie in Utopia, where the Maloney's home and the Beating the Odds IBI & Child Development Services camp reside.

"I can't get into what types of evidence or what types of materials were seized, but yes, we did have officers go in there with a search warrant as part of the investigation," said OPP Acting Manager of Media Relations Bill Dickson

"This is my backyard," said Essa Township resident Niki Melara. "It's super terrifying."

Melara and Laureli Barrett, a former client of Beating the Odds, stood outside the property on Thursday "in solidarity for any victims."

"Whether they be families, the women working in here, kids, it doesn't matter," Melara added. "Anyone who has been affected needs to know they will have support."

"How many more are there?" asked Barrett. "How many more facilities are there like this? Is it your neighbour? Is it your teacher? Is it your kid's coach?"

"If this happened in my neighbourhood, I would be concerned, and people are concerned," said Dickson. "We know people are concerned."

Parents gather outside a property in Utopia, Ont., west of Barrie, as police conduct a human trafficking investigation on Thurs., July 20, 2023. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

Earlier this week, OPP issued a rare public advisory about Lauriston Maloney, previously convicted of multiple charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors, residing at the same address at the children's camp.

"We want to tell everyone in the community that we understand the concern and the angst that some of this has been causing, and this is why we chose to get out this public advisory early in the week. Little did we know that two days later, we would be making arrests in this case," Dickson told CTV News in an interview on Thursday, adding the OPP had received information spurring the investigation.

"We came to the conclusion based on information we received that there was human trafficking involved in some aspect, thus the traffic in person charges," he said.

Amber and Lauriston Maloney are pictured in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, with many specifics being kept under wraps until it plays out in the court system, but they did confirm one victim has been identified.

"As for that victim, they are in a place of safety, and we have victim support services available, and we are making sure the person in this case is being provided the support they need and deserve," Dickson noted.

The Office of the Solicitor General confirmed to CTV News the Beating the Odds camp is not licensed or funded by the Ministry of Education.

Following the OPP's public advisory, the ministry issued a protection order, which immediately prohibited the owner from continuing to provide child care services at the premises.

"The order will remain in place until steps are taken to remove the threat to children's safety," the Office of the Solicitor General noted.

Police have confirmed the children of the Beating the Odds summer camp were not victims in this investigation.

Word of the arrests and charges have shaken the Essa Township community, and Barrett says, left her frustrated.

"The justice system is failing us – to stop allowing these people to get lesser sentences and to get off the hook and to fall through the cracks, especially with vulnerable sector checks and getting put on a registry with no conditions," she said.

"We get it. We understand you're confused, you're angry, you're upset, you want answers," Dickson said.

"We would encourage those parents, if you have specific concerns or questions or any information you want to share, reach out to the Nottawasaga OPP. They will be more than happy to talk to you," Dickson said, adding anyone with information on the investigation should also reach out to the authorities.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Friday for bail proceedings.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.