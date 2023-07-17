OPP issue rare public advisory about sex offender in Simcoe County

Ontario provincial police issued a rare public advisory about a sex offender in Simcoe County.

According to police, Lauriston Maloney, 42, has been convicted of 16 charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.

Police say he is currently residing in Essa Township at the same address as a camp for children with autism.

Maloney and the camp owner told CTV News his conviction was fully served by 2015, adding he has no access to the children attending the camp.

On Monday, the OPP noted the public advisory "follows careful review of the offender as it relates to issues of public concern."

Police said the public is reminded that while they believe Maloney "does present a safety risk, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms," adding they will act to protect those rights "if they are infringed."

Meanwhile, Maloney and the camp owner said they are seeking legal action to have the OPP remove the public advisory.