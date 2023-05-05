Human remains found in Springwater identified: OPP

Provincial police have identified the human remains found in Springwater Township in April and have deemed it non-suspicious.

A member of the public notified Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police of the remains found on a property off Penetanguishene Road near Highway 93 and Georgian Drive at about 5 p.m. on April 19.

Through a post-mortem examination, the remains identified a 38-year-old man who was reported missing by Barrie police in July 2022.

Investigators say they believe there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.