How to keep your old clothes out of the landfill

Barrie's next curbside textile collection runs Sept. 12 to 16, 2022 (CTV NEWS) Barrie's next curbside textile collection runs Sept. 12 to 16, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver