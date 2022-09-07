How to keep your old clothes out of the landfill

It’s time to kick your old shoes to the curb.

Barrie residents are encouraged to toss not only their boots, but also their former clothes and old linens to the street next week for another textile curbside collection.

Running Sept. 12 to 16, the city is trying to keep textiles out of the landfill and into designated clothing and shoe depots.

To donate your items:

Confirm your textile collection day online (it will not be the same as your regular collection day).

Place your items in a bag (preferably a clear bag, but if you don’t have a clear bag, you can use any waterproof bag and put a label on the bag that says “textiles”).

Put your items on the curb on your textile collection day before 7 a.m., rain or shine. The bags will be picked up by Recycling Rewards trucks before 5 p.m.

Visit Recycling Rewards or call 1-866-927-3873 to determine your textile collection day and to review the list of acceptable items.

Donations support Cornerstone to Recovery, a local charitable agency that provides recovery programs for individuals and families experiencing and impacted by addiction.

Barrie has two curbside textile collections per year. The next collection will take place in May 2023.

There are also five textile bins at facilities across the city that accept textile donations on an ongoing basis.

Barrie Bin Locations

Barrie’s Operations Centre at 165 Ferndale Drive North,

Wastewater Maintenance Facility at 167 Bradford Street,

Sadlon Arena at 555 Bayview Drive,

Barrie Public Library (Painswick branch) at 48 Dean Avenue,

Allandale Recreation Centre at 190 Bayview Drive.

Visit Alternative Options for information about the curbside textile collection and the textile donation bins.