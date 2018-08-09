

A hotel owner in Huntsville received a hefty fine for failing to replace the expired smoke alarms within the building.

Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadlja wants property owners to understand that “as smoke alarms age, they lose their sensitivity.” Vadlja says testing a smoke alarm by listening for the beep of the test button isn’t enough. If the sensor is out of date, “it will not detect smoke and sound the alarm when a fire occurs.”

Fire officials say smoke alarms usually need to be replaced ten years after the date of manufacture.

The Motel 6 in Huntsville has since been brought into compliance with the Ontario fire code.