ORILLIA, ONT. -- Ontario provincial police are investigating the murder of a man in Orillia.

Det. Insp. Matt Watson tells CTV News the man was found lying in the street near Coldwater Road and Emily Street suffering from a serious injury on Thursday night.

Paramedics rushed the 34-year-old man to the hospital, where police say he died.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the victim's injuries or any details of the investigation.

The body has been sent for an autopsy; results are expected Saturday.

Coldwater Road between Collegiate Street and Cameron Drive was closed for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police did not provide any information on any suspects, but they did say there is nothing to suggest a risk to public safety.