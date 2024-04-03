Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found

Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.

According to police, David Robson's body was found on Monday in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street, one week after he was reported missing from Melancthon Township.

A post-mortem exam was done on Tuesday to determine the cause of death, but police have not released how the 65-year-old man died.

Officers are looking for Robson's 2017 black Kia Sportage with the Ontario licence plate DAMZ252.

While police don't believe there is any risk to public safety, investigators say this wasn't a random incident and ask residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Police ask anyone with information on his vehicle or who witnessed any suspicious activity on Chinguacousy Road between Saturday and Monday to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.