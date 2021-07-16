BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 16-year-old boy was found in a ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

According to investigators with York Regional Police, the body was discovered on Wednesday night in the area of Woodbine Avenue at Vivian Road.

Police say the coroner deemed the boy's death suspicious.

The homicide unit is investigating and looking for witnesses who may have noticed something suspicious in the area.

They are also appealing to anyone with surveillance video of the area that may have captured suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.