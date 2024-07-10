BARRIE
    • 'Holy smokes,' Wasaga Beach entrepreneur wins $100,000 with lottery ticket

    James Vint, of Wasaga Beach, Ont., won $100,000 with Encore in the June 21, 2024, Lotto Max draw. (Source: OLG) James Vint, of Wasaga Beach, Ont., won $100,000 with Encore in the June 21, 2024, Lotto Max draw. (Source: OLG)
    An entrepreneur from Wasaga Beach who loves to play the lottery called winning $100,000 an unreal moment.

    James Vint matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the June 21 Lotto Max draw with the ticket he purchased at West River Convenience on River Road.

    He admitted he thought he had won much less at first glance.

    "I was in my garage when I scanned my ticket on the OLG app and thought I won $100," he said, adding he was stunned when he realized the actual amount.

    "I went inside the house, put the ticket down in front of my fiancée, and said, 'Watch this,' as I scanned it again. She was so excited for me and kept saying, 'Oh my God!' over and over again," he recalled.

    Vint said he has been playing the lottery for 15 years but never really expected to win.

    "It doesn't sink in right away, but when it does, you're like, holy smokes, it happened," he said.

    The next Lotto Max draw is Friday, with an estimated $55 million up for grabs.

