Holiday celebrations continue in Bracebridge with Festival of Lights

Bracebridge’s Festival of Lights celebrates its 30th anniversary, wrapping up this weekend. (David Sullivan/CTV News) Bracebridge’s Festival of Lights celebrates its 30th anniversary, wrapping up this weekend. (David Sullivan/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver