Historic war planes scheduled for rare flyover during Remembrance Day ceremony in Barrie

Following a moment of silence during the Barrie Legion’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, two training airplanes from the Second World War are scheduled to make a rare flyover.

“Bringing these aircraft over the cenotaph, I think, will strike an emotion with many of the veterans,” said Bill Bunting, the Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation vice president.

“This is something that a number of the veterans are able to directly relate to as they flew these aircraft. To see them still flying, I think it will be quite emotional for them and bring back memories,” said Andy Galton, a volunteer aircraft technician for the Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation.

Weather permitting, it’s a special touch to remember the thousands of young pilots who used these exact planes to train for the war.

“Of the number of pilots in the Second World War that flew with Canada, even the Americans and Britain, their training was done here and on aircraft like these,” said Galton.

“You can step back in time with one of these airplanes,” added Bunting.

The Tiger Moth and Fairchild Cornell aircraft are authentic functioning wartime machines.

“These aircraft are in the same condition and configurations that they were in 1943. They have the same instrumentation and engines. They function exactly the same way,” exclaimed Bunting.

That authenticity brings many descendants to Clearview to try and gain a stronger connection to their forefathers and an understanding of that pivotal period in time.

“Children of veterans who may have flown these aircraft or learned to fly in these aircraft in World War II. Or even trained pilots using the Tiger Moth or Cornell,” said Bunting.

“We’ve had people show up that needed time. They just wanted to stand with the aircraft. Touch the aircraft. It makes it, I suppose, more real for them,” pondered Galton.

The Tiger Moth plane pays tribute to CKVR legend and weather anchor Bob McIntyre, who developed a passion for flying.

“You couldn’t get between Bob and that airplane. There were a number of pilots around who basically stood around while Bob took the passengers up. So, when he passed, we dedicated the plane to him,” recalled Bunting,

On Thursdays from April to November, you can visit the Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation to check out the historic planes or book an actual flight by appointment.