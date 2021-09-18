Hillsdale sisters continue to raise thousands for Toronto hospital

Sisters Lexi and Ryleigh have raised nearly $13,000 for SickKids hospital in Toronto through various fundraisers. (Courtesy Cassandra Durham) Sisters Lexi and Ryleigh have raised nearly $13,000 for SickKids hospital in Toronto through various fundraisers. (Courtesy Cassandra Durham)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver