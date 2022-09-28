Highway 89 bridge demolition to close Highway 400 for several hours this weekend

Demolition of the Highway 89 bridge will shut down Highway 400 on Oct. 1.

The Ministry of Transportation project will see the demolition of the existing bridge over Highway 400 removed between 8 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 a.m. Oct. 2.

Traffic control personnel will block all six lanes of Highway 400 to redirect traffic over to the northbound and southbound off-ramps.

All vehicles will exit at the off-ramps to the intersections where paid duty officers will assist vehicles in crossing the intersections to the adjacent on ramps to get back on the highway.

Additionally, Highway 89 will be closed between the two intersections (over Highway 400). Signage will be placed on the surrounding side roads to guide traffic to bypass the Highway 89 bridge to the bridges at 4th line and 13th line.

Route detour signs will be in place.