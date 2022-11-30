Here's what Barrie residents need to know about overnight street parking this winter

Starting Thursday, on-street overnight parking is not permitted on city streets in Barrie.

Between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 7 a.m., residents aren't permitted to park on the streets to allow access for winter road maintenance.

The limitations also apply to the Downtown Business Improvement area between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Overnight parking is not allowed between December 1 and March 31 in any hybrid parking lots or waterfront parking areas from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The City says it has developed "carefully planned levels of winter road service."

Priority and secondary roads are serviced when at least five centimetres of snow has fallen. Residential roads are plowed after at least eight centimetres of snow accumulates, with cleanup every 12 to 24 hours after snowfall ends.

Complete information about winter maintenance is available online.