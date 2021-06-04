BARRIE, ONT. -- Kempenfelt Rotary Club has launched a brand new lottery to help raise money for three local charities, with the grand prize being a set of keys for a brand new BMW.

Funds raised from the draw will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program and RVH Adult Mental Health Program; Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka; and the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie.

The government does not fund either the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie or Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka.

Aaron Lutes, Executive Director of Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka, says fundraisers like these are crucial for the organization to continue offering free programs to over 600 people a year.

"It's a win-win all around," says Teresa MacLennan, Executive Director of the Women and Children's Shelter of Barrie.

"You know you can feel really good knowing that your contribution in purchasing a ticket has helped people who really needed it."

The number of crisis assessments done for kids under 13 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program has more than doubled since May 2020.

Pamela Ross, Chief Executive Officer, RVH Foundation, says the number of assessments for teenagers age 13 and older has gone up by 60 per cent.

Ten thousand tickets are for sale for the July 31 grand prize draw, which will see the winner drive off with a 2021 BMW Series 430i xDrive Coupe valued at over $60,000.

