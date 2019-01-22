

CTV Barrie





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling certain Hello Fresh brand and Chefs Plate brand meal kits due to possible salmonella contamination.

The agency says meal kits that contain red chilies were distributed across the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba.

Salmonella contamination can cause diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramping.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the products, CFIA said.

The CFIA recommends disposing of recalled products or returning the items to the place of purchase.

Hello Fresh Canada triggered the recall.