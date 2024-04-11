BARRIE
Barrie

    • Heavy rain, gusty winds and snow predicted for the next 48 hours

    Keep an umbrella handy because April showers will soak the region on Thursday before shifting to snow as we head into the weekend.

    Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, noting the hazard of significant rainfall upwards of 20 to 45 millimetres.

    The weather agency predicts a risk of thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon into the night.

    "Northwesterly winds will intensify in behind the system late Friday afternoon into Friday night with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour," the national weather agency said in the weather statement.

    Along with an umbrella, residents may not want to pack away the warm outdoor gear just yet, Environment Canada expects the rain to mix with snow Friday night, lasting into Saturday morning as winds from the northwest carry cooler air into the region.

    Motorists are urged to be cautious as the heavy downpours could cause flash flooding and pooling on area roads.

