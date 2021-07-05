BARRIE, ONT. -- A heat warning is in effect for parts of southern Ontario, including north York Region, as temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-30s today and tomorrow.

According to Environment Canada, Newmarket and Georgina could see temperatures reaching 34 C with a humidex of 40.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat affects everyone and can put young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those who are working or exercising outside at a greater risk of falling ill.

Environment Canada says the effects of heat illness include; swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

They are urging everyone not to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

Overnight temperatures are forecasted to fall to 21 to 25 degrees, providing little relief from the heat, said Environment Canada.

The heat and humidity is expected to come to a close on Tuesday evening as a cold front is projected to roll in.