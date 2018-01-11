Featured
Health units says influenza cases widespread in Simcoe-Muskoka
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 1:23PM EST
A widespread flu declaration has been issued after a spike in the number of influenza cases in Simcoe-Muskoka.
According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, there were 50 lab-confirmed cases of the flu between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6.
So far this season, the health unit says there have been 16 reported influenza outbreaks in long-term care homes and retirement facilities.
During the same period last year there were only nine reported outbreaks.
“With influenza now widespread in the community, the general public should be even more vigilant in protecting themselves against influenza,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.
The health unit recommends people get the flu shot to aid with prevention. They also suggest washing your hands, and avoiding contact with other people when sick.
Flu shots can be administered by a family doctor or at pharmacies.