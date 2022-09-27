Health units prepare for a busy flu season

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed

Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.

