Head-on collision in Meaford sends two people to the hospital
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 12:06PM EST
Emergency crews investigate a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Meaford, Ont. on Wed., Feb. 17, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A head-on collision on Highway 26 in Meaford Wednesday morning sent two people to the hospital and destroyed two vehicles.
The crash happened between Grey Road 112 and the 11th Line forcing the area to be closed for the investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.
Grey Bruce provincial police say the two occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.