Have Your Say: City plans to update the North Shore Trail in Barrie

The City of Barrie wants feedback from residents about its plan to manage vegetation on the North Shore Trail along Kempenfelt Bay.

Residents can register to participate in a virtual presentation taking place on Wednesday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

City staff will answer questions and gather input about the City's intention to update the four-metre wide limestone path along the bay's northern shore.

The North Shore Trail was created more than a decade ago and extends from Mulcaster Street to Penetanguishene Road.

City staff are working with a consultant with the intention of improving the health and diversity of the waterfront trail.

The City says it wants to implement a plan for landscaping over the long term, remove invasive species, create views along the trail to the waterfront, plant trees and shrubs, reduce erosion at Kempenfelt Bay and create signage.

A survey will be available starting Wednesday until June 3 for residents to share their preferences.

Once all the feedback is collected, staff will present the key findings to city council.

Residents can also send feedback and questions via email or call Service Barrie at 705-726-4242.