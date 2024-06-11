BARRIE
Barrie

    • Hate crime under investigation at high school in Orillia

    A Pride crosswalk at Orillia Secondary School on Park Street in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., June 11, 2024. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) A Pride crosswalk at Orillia Secondary School on Park Street in Orillia, Ont., on Tues., June 11, 2024. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
    Share

    Police are investigating a hate crime in Orillia after a crosswalk painted in support of Pride was defaced over the weekend.

    Provincial police say the crosswalk at Orillia Secondary School on Park Street was vandalized just before midnight on Sunday.

    "Witnesses indicated the suspect had just fled the area and was possibly headed toward Brant Street," OPP stated in a release.

    The Simcoe County District School Board said the crosswalk was installed just days before being vandalized.

    "Most of the damage has been removed," the public board noted, adding, "We are committed to maintaining a safe, inviting, and supportive school environment at Orillia Secondary School and recognize that all students have the right to be safe, and feel safe, in our school community."

    Provincial police emphasized the service takes hate crimes very seriously.

    "[Hate crimes] undermine public safety, negatively impact our communities and can escalate toward criminal extremism," the OPP stated.

    Police ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact the authorities.

