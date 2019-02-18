

CTV Barrie





Police are issuing another warning to the public to be wary of money scams after a victim was duped out of more than $8,000 in Haliburton.

According to police, the fraudsters called the victim on Thursday and claimed to be from a CIBC bank fraud section.

The victim was manipulated into giving out their personal banking information that allowed the caller to access their online accounts.

Police say the public should be vigilant and cautious of the red flags in these cases.

Never provide your personal information over the phone to anyone claiming to be a bank representative. Police say if they work for the bank they will already have that information.

Never provide access to your computer.

And police say that if a caller requests gift cards for payment of any kind, it is a scam that should be reported to the authorities.