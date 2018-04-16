

CTV Barrie





Five people are celebrating after winning big on lottery tickets.

A group of four from Barrie won $100,000 in the March 31 Lotto 6-49 Super Draw. Charles Clements bought the ticket for his family.

“I thought the numbers on the screen looked a bit odd, and I thought we won a few hundred dollars. When I validated our ticket with the clerk, I found out we won a lot more than that,” he said in a statement.

Clements shared the winnings with his wife, daughter and son in-law.

“We’ll probably use some our prize money to go visit family,” he said.

Another big winner is Mark Cresswell of Bradford. He won $100,000 on an Instant 25x Winner Wonderland ticket.

The father of three will save the money for his children’s future.

“I’m also planning on taking my wife away later this year to celebrate our 20th wedding anniversary,” he said in a statement.

He purchased his ticket at Bradford Smoke and Variety on Holland Street.