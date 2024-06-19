Groundbreaking ceremony for Indigenous Women and Children's Shelter

Beausoleil First Nation is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Indigenous Women and Children's Shelter.

The event will be held on Christian Island, marking a significant milestone in the community's commitment to providing safe and supportive housing for Indigenous women and children in need.

"This shelter is more than just a building; it represents hope, healing, safety, and a new beginning for many Beausoleil First Nation members and families," said Charisse Sayer, director of Beausoleil First Nation Shelter.

This new shelter is a response to the urgent need for secure, trauma-informed and culturally safe housing options for Indigenous women and children who have experienced violence and/or who have been exposed to abuse, including physical, mental, emotional, sexual, self and addiction.

The shelter will offer a safe home and comprehensive support services, including, a variety of community-based programs, crisis services, preventative care and family and community violence education and awareness, developed to the unique needs of the Beausoleil First Nation community.

"The shelter initiative aligns with our community plan and vision to promote a healthy and empowered Nation," said Joanne Sandy, Chief of Beausoleil First Nation.

The ceremony will feature a traditional blessing by local Anishinaabe elders, followed by an opening song and speeches from guests and community leaders. Attendees can learn more about the shelter's mission, the impact it aims to make, and the collaborative efforts that have brought this project to fruition.

Guests are also welcome to partake in the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations held throughout the village.

The event will be held on Christian Island, 3965R RSO Lot #10-9 at 11 a.m. Friday.