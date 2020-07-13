Advertisement
Grey Bruce OPP charge 16-year-old with drunk driving
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 12:23PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 16-year-old driver faces a serious charge after allegedly trying to avoid a R.I.D.E. checkpoint in South Bruce Peninsula.
Police claim the teen showed signs of impairment and said a roadside test resulted in a fail.
The young driver will be without a licence for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.
The accused was released with a court date scheduled for September.