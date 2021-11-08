BREAKING
Grey Bruce Health Services implements vaccine policy for visitors
Owen Sound Regional Hospital in Owen Sound, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
Barrie, Ont. -
Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) announced it is implementing its vaccination policy for visitors to any of its half a dozen hospitals.
The policy requires all visitors and anyone accompanying a patient to any GBHS facility to show proof of double vaccination.
The policy does not apply to patients.
The health service noted that if a visitor does not have vaccination proof or an accepted medical exemption, there are certain circumstances that would allow that individual access, including:
- patient is a child;
- patient is at end of life
- patient is in labour
- patient has accessibility needs
The policy takes effect on Mon., Nov. 15.