Grey Bruce health confirms first case of Influenza A since 2019

Grey County -

The Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU) said it’s confirmed its first Influenza A case since November of 2019.

On Thursday, laboratory results showed it was a Grey County resident. GBHU said all health care practitioners in the area are being notified.

"Public health is reminding people to get the flu shot, which is the best way to protect against the influenza virus," GBHU said in a press release Friday.

"The vaccine, which is free for anyone who lives, works or studies in Ontario, is available at participating pharmacies and from local primary care providers."

GBHU reminds people that public health measures against COVID-19 can also protect people from Influenza A, including wearing a mask and physical distancing.

Other measures to protect yourself include:

Washing your hands often or using an alcohol-based sanitizer. The influenza virus can survive on unwashed hands for five minutes, on tissues or clothing for eight to 10 hours and hard surfaces for two days;

Containing your cough by covering your mouth with your sleeve, not your hand;

If feeling unwell, stay home and rest;

If sick, not visiting a loved one in hospital or long-term care facility.

According to GBHU, flu symptoms usually appear one to four days after being exposed to the virus.

They include fever, chills, cough, runny eyes, stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, extreme weakness, tiredness and loss of appetite.