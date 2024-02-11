BARRIE
    Gravenhurst woman charged after allegedly breaking door of nearby residence

    A woman has been charged after allegedly kicking down the door of a property in Gravenhurst.

    On Saturday, February 3rd, Bracebridge OPP responded to an evening call from a tenant residing in a duplex on First Street South in Gravenhurst.

    Police say a woman who was believed to be a resident in another unit kicked in the caller's door, entered, and left after a confrontation. She was located by officers shortly after the incident.

    Police have charged a 31-year-old Gravenhurst woman with mischief - damaging property.

    She is scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court in early March.  

