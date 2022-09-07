Gravenhurst cottage destroyed by fire

Gravenhurst firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at an empty cottage Tues., Sept. 6, 2022 (TWITTER) Gravenhurst firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at an empty cottage Tues., Sept. 6, 2022 (TWITTER)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver