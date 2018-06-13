

CTV Barrie





Beaches in Gravenhurst will all be open in time for the weekend.

Town officials reopened Gull Lake Beach on Wednesday after closing it for weeks because of hazards that were found in the sand and water.

Needles and broken glass were found at the beach last month, following the spring thaw. Town staff have conducted regular cleanings of the beach ever since.

The town also announced that Muskoka Bay, Muskoka Beach and Lorne Beach will be open Friday afternoon.