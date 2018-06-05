

CTV Barrie





All beaches in Gravenhurst remain closed this week until town officials are confident a satisfactory level of safety has been restored.

The closures are a precautionary measure after sharp objects including needles and broken glass were found in the water at Gull Lake Park Beach last month.

Town parks staff is conducting daily cleaning efforts in the water. Additional resources have been called in to assist including a comprehensive mechanical raking of surface areas through a third party contractor, and the use of voluntary scuba divers to conduct underwater sweeps.

“We continue to have close communications with the OPP and ask that the public report any suspicious or malicious activity on public beach property to Police,” said Andrew Stacey, director of infrastructure.“We take this matter very seriously and have allocated our resources accordingly.”

The OPP continues to investigate whether the sharp objects were placed in the water and on shore deliberately.

Police are also investigating whether the sharp objects found at beaches in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge are linked to a suspicious letter sent to a local media outlet, threatening the safety of beaches in Muskoka region.

Beaches are not expected to re-open until next week at the earliest, the town said.