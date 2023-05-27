GPS tracking bottles will monitor garbage levels in Georgian Bay

If you notice some plastic bottles floating around Georgian Bay, take a second look before throwing them away.

'Georgian Bay Forever,' an organization dedicated to conserving the bay, has dropped dozens of bottles into the water, each outfitted with GPS tracking devices.

According to the group, the plan is to track each bottle to locate the pathway that trash may end up into Georgian Bay and where it feeds.

"One of the most notable items we found was a garbage bag from a grocery store that had closed in the '70s in Collingwood, washed up on shore," said David Sweetnam, Georgian Bay Forever Executive Director. "It pollutes the environment for life inside the bay, as well as for us, and even the impacting just the aesthetic views of the bay for people."

The bottles were launched at 20 different locations offshore on Saturday, stretching from Thornbury to Balm Beach.

In addition to researchers, Georgian Bay Forever said the public could track the bottles online.