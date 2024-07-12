BARRIE
Barrie

    • Gunshot-wounded patient arrives at RVH

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News) Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News)
    Police attend RVH after man arrives with gunshot wound.

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) called the police when a 21-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.

    Hospital staff determined the injury was not life-threatening.

    Police say the assault happened at a residence in the Toronto Street and Dunlop Street West area.

    The investigation is ongoing, but police don't believe there is any risk to public safety.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 705-725-7025.

