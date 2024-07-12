Barrie Transit strikes deal with Durham after fire

A fair trade is a win/win for both Barrie and Durham transit agencies.

A fire at the Durham Regional Transit (DRT) last August in Oshawa meant a considerable loss when 19 of its 40-foot buses were destroyed.

There were no injuries in the late-night fire, but Durham has had to scramble to accommodate its ridership base.

DRT reached out to various transit companies across Ontario, and Barrie Transit responded, leading to a mutually beneficial trade agreement:

Barrie Transit provided DRT with three, 40-foot conventional buses, which will assist DRT in maintaining service.

In return, DRT offered Barrie three, 26-foot cutaway (smaller) buses. These buses support the city's Transit ON Demand service expansion.

"We're so pleased we were able to partner with DRT on this mutually beneficial agreement," said Brent Forsyth, director of transit and parking strategy.

"The agreement efficiently enhances transit services and demonstrates great inter-agency cooperation."

Both agencies collaborated to ensure the deal was fair.

Both transit companies exchanged vehicle maintenance records, inspected the vehicles at the respective garages, and confirmed that all vehicles involved in the trade were in good operational condition with significant service life ahead of them.

Further details of the agreement can be found in Barrie's staff report from February 2024.