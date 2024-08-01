BARRIE
Barrie

    • What's open and closed on holiday Monday?

    City Hall along Collier Street in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) City Hall along Collier Street in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
    Share

    Barrie services affected by the Civic Holiday on Monday:

    Curbside Collection: There will be no change to the waste collection schedule on Monday; curbside collection will occur as regularly scheduled.

    Barrie Transit: On Monday, Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule with additional Kempenfest shuttle service.

    Recreation/Community Centres: will be closed on Monday.   

    City Hall: will be closed on Monday. 

    Parking: Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is enforced on the Civic Holiday. Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. To park free in select waterfront areas, vehicles must be registered with a digital waterfront parking permit.

    Fireworks reminder: Fireworks are not permitted on the Civic Holiday or surrounding days as per the city’s bylaw.  Without a business licence for fireworks/pyrotechnic display and/or an applicable Special Event Permit, fireworks are only permitted on Victoria Day, Canada Day and New Year’s Day, and during the Lunar New Year and Diwali.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News