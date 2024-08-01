What's open and closed on holiday Monday?

Barrie services affected by the Civic Holiday on Monday:

Curbside Collection: There will be no change to the waste collection schedule on Monday; curbside collection will occur as regularly scheduled.

Barrie Transit: On Monday, Barrie Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule with additional Kempenfest shuttle service.

Recreation/Community Centres: will be closed on Monday.

City Hall: will be closed on Monday.

Parking: Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is enforced on the Civic Holiday. Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. To park free in select waterfront areas, vehicles must be registered with a digital waterfront parking permit.

Fireworks reminder: Fireworks are not permitted on the Civic Holiday or surrounding days as per the city’s bylaw. Without a business licence for fireworks/pyrotechnic display and/or an applicable Special Event Permit, fireworks are only permitted on Victoria Day, Canada Day and New Year’s Day, and during the Lunar New Year and Diwali.