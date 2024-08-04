Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex

Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.

The tournament includes 58 teams, more than one thousand players from 19 to 75 years old, and a dozen divisions. Teams qualified based on their 2023 slo-pitch season and received their invitations in the fall.

"There's some intensity in the games," said Sam Fenech, a coordinator for Slo-Pitch Ontario. "But there's a lot of respect on the diamonds so the energy is definitely high. It's just a fun weekend."

The 2024 event is the tournament's 35th anniversary. It is hosted by the Ontario Region of Slo-Pitch National and operated by local league volunteers.

"Having the opportunity to open up our beautiful city and bring additional tourism to our area following the pandemic will have such a positive effect on our local economy and the small businesses here," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall via the tournament's website.

The four-day tournament runs through Civic Holiday Monday.