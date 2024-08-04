Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience

Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.

In September 2022, North suffered major blood clots in both of his lungs and was rushed to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital with moments to spare. He coded blue three times and underwent more than two hours of resuscitation, which led to significant internal bleeding and the need for multiple transfusions.

With his lungs and heart failing, North was airlifted to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, where he was given the life support that he needed.

"They saved me," recalled North of the care he received.

North then miraculously recovered after spending a week in a coma but had to relearn how to walk, sing and play guitar again.

"I had to get my voice back in order," said North. "I couldn't quite play the same way on guitar, but after a year of practicing and going through rehab, it came back."

North managed to make a full recovery over the past year and eventually recorded his new album, 'Everything is Incomplete,' which was released on Sunday across all major streaming platforms. North performed his latest single, 'China Moon,' in front of the audience at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co.

"I never quite doubted that I would be able to [sing] again," admitted North. "It just took some time and effort to get it back."

North gave a straightforward answer when asked about his advice for those facing similar challenges. "I think you have to keep doing what you're doing and see how it goes."

North's next performance is at the Lone Wolf Cafe in Orillia on August 23rd.