Kempenfest Day Two

The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

The Main Stage began with free shows until Grant Boyer's 5:30 p.m. performance led off the evening's headliners. The Community Stage offered a full day's worth of free shows.

On the art side, vendor Emily Darling from Evolve Designs showcased clothing made by women's groups from around the world.

"I really enjoy getting to know the community," said Darling. I've met so many different people all around the world. It's a great experience just to meet others and to sell our clothes."

Artist Alicia Wishart has been a Kempenfest vendor since 2007 and was once again proud to showcase her passion for animals, dinosaurs and food through her art.

"The kids love it," said Wishart of her art. "It's nice that I get to paint the things I like and enjoy it, and then go out and sell it and make new stuff."

Four-time Juno Award winner Matthew Good headlines Saturday evening's performances on the Main Stage.