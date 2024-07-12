$100,000 in damages sustained at former Markdale hospital

A closed Markdale hospital was the scene of an expensive break-and-enter July 2.

The hospital has been closed since 2023. According to the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it sustained more than $100,000 in damage to the building and property, as well as having tools stolen.

This is the second time the former hospital has been broken into. The first time was in October 2023, when a four-foot and six-foot ladder, a garbage can, and a fire extinguisher were stolen.

Items taken early this month include:

A Milwaukee 18-volt drill

A Milwaukee 18-volt impact driver

Two Ridged pipe wrenches 16- or 18-inch aluminum

Hand tools such as plyers, screwdrivers, and adjustable wrenches

Copper pipe

Grey Bruce OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.