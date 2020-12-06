STAYNER, ONT. -- The only thing on nine-year-old Chloe Fraser's Christmas list this year is to be able to stand.

Weeks before the 25th, the Stayner girl can check it off.

After overwhelming community fundraising campaigns, Chloe's parents were able to purchase a specialized standing wheelchair, which was an out-of-reach dream a few months ago. The chair retails for nearly $60,000 and was delivered Friday.

Chloe was born with a rare C2 spinal cord injury that left her relying on a wheelchair. Chloe's parents set their sights on a standing chair, hoping it would develop her core and legs to allow her to walk someday.

Carol and Clint Fraser describe the feeling of finally getting the chair as being like winning the lottery, but better.

Carol Fraser says seeing her daughter in the new chair is something she won't forget.

"It was an incredibly special moment. It was just overwhelming," said Fraser. "I wanted to scream and cheer."

The chair will mean new Christmas memories for the Frasers.

"Now she's just going to stand up and put whatever ornaments on the tree," Carol said. "She can do the whole tree as far as I'm concerned," Clint joked.

Mom and dad had dreamed of watching Chloe decorating alongside her six-year-old brother, but it sometimes felt impossible.

"Those are the moments you hold onto, and this is going to be a really special one this year," said Carol.

Chloe is now whizzing around in her chair, showing off the pink details and the different buttons and features.

"I can stand up, and when I'm sitting down, I can make it comfortable," said Chloe. And she adds, there's also a recline option.

Now, the possibilities for Chloe are endless. From putting the star on top of the tree, to standing with her friends during the national anthem at school.

"It's a good way to teach Chloe that you have to work hard for the things you want, and it's okay to ask for help and dream big," said Carol.

Carol is overwhelmed with gratitude for the community help that made it happen.

"I just wish I could hug and thank every single person individually because this literally is changing her life. It's changing our lives," Carol said. "Every person personally wanted to help Chloe, and that means the world to us as parents."

The Frasers are looking to make another family feel the same way and pay it forward. They hope to find a family in need of a wheelchair to give Chloe's previous chair a new home.

with files from Kim Phillips