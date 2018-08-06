

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a six-year-old girl is dead and a 36-year-old man is seriously injured after a collision on Monday morning.

Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in Caledon, just after 10 a.m.

They say the collision involved a vehicle and a tractor trailer that were both travelling north. Police also say the 36-year-old man was the driver of the vehicle and the young girl was a passenger in the same car.

They say no one in the tractor trailer was injured.

OPP spokeswoman Const. Tamara Schubert says police will not be releasing the identities or the relationship between the two victims until next of kin has been notified.