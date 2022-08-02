Giant pink cowgirl boots make a statement at Boots & Hearts

Boots & Hearts is appealing to those who think huge pink cowgirl boots make a statement.

Created by Toronto artist Briony Douglas, the boots will be a highlight for social media during the upcoming concert running Aug 5 to 7.

“I love that Sunday’s main stage lineup showcases women in music,” Douglas said in a statement.

“Women empowerment is essential to my work, and I like to think the giant pink boots reflect that.”

Shania Twain is headlining Sunday night’s final evening of the country concert series.

Douglas is a Toronto-based artist, photographer, director and illustrator. He combines pop culture with surrealism to create art.

Thousands of country music fans will flock to Oro-Medonte to kick off the festival this weekend.

It was put on pause by the pandemic for the past two years, but on Tuesday, crews were busy constructing stages and platforms.

Other headliners include Florida Georgia Line and Jake Owen.