An OPP officer stopped a G2 driver in Essa Township for allegedly travelling more than twice the posted speed limit.

Nottawasaga OPP says the officer clocked the vehicle "at a high rate of speed on 8th Line in Egbert," alleging the individual was speeding 137 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone Tuesday morning.

The officer charged the driver with stunt driving, which carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

OPP says the driver was also "cautioned about proper storage of cannabis in the vehicle. Similar rules of alcohol, not to be transported if it is open and not in original packaging, not packed in baggage and is readily available to anyone in the vehicle."