

CTV Barrie





Four people are in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash just outside of Tottenham.

A Ford Focus and a Nissan vehicle collided on a stretch of the 5th Line between Tottenham Road and Sideroad 10 on Friday, just before 1 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman was trapped inside the Focus and had to be extricated by New Tecumseth firefighters. She was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Three 19-year-old men in the Nissan were also seriously injured. The driver and one of the passengers are also in Toronto hospitals.

The 5th Line was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.