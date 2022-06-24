Former Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith named to Ford's cabinet
Former Bracebridge mayor Graydon Smith named to Ford's cabinet
Newly appointed MPP Graydon Smith joins Premier Doug Ford's new 30-person cabinet, serving as minister of natural resources and forestry.
Smith won the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka in the June election and announced his resignation as Bracebridge mayor shortly after, saying he was "excited to take on this new challenge."
Smith received more than 45 per cent of the vote in the election in a close race that had Green Party candidate Matt Richter hot on his heels, with 41 per cent support.
OTHER LOCAL CABINET MEMBERS
Several familiar faces make up Ford's cabinet, including four from our region.
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey remains attorney general.
Downey won the riding in a nail-biting race against Liberal candidate Jeff Lehman, who lost by fewer than 300 votes.
This marks Downey's second term serving at Queen's Park.
York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney held onto the transportation and Francophone affairs portfolio, and Simcoe-North MPP Jill Dunlop will remain minister of colleges and universities.
MPP Sylvia Jones will take over as Deputy Premier and Health Minister after Christine Elliott stepped down.
The former solicitor general kept her seat in Dufferin-Caledon, which she has held since 2007.
