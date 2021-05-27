BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health wants to see students back at their desks - and soon, while Premier Doug Ford seeks advice from a series of experts on the matter.

Dr. Charles Gardner said he supports reopening schools now as COVID-19 case numbers steadily decline and vaccination rates rise.

"We feel it's important," he said during a live conference on Wednesday. "We have a limited time left in the school year, but that limited amount of time could be very beneficial for their physical and mental well-being."

Meanwhile, the premier has written for input from more than 50 public health agencies, hospitals and teacher unions on whether it's safe to send kids back.

"Our top priority is to ensure any decision we make on school reopening is based on sound scientific advice, consensus and considers potential or future risks faced by students and staff," Ford said.

Ontario Medical Association's past president, Dr. Sohail Gandhi, said it's crucial to children's health to reopen schools. "I think the longer this goes on - we're really badly affecting their mental health."

However, the decision ultimately rests with the government.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health recently suggested students could see a return to in-person learning as early as next week with a regional approach.

The government closed schools to in-class learning in mid-April as Ontario's COVID-19 case counts and ICU admissions soared. In Simcoe County, daily case numbers hovered above 100 in early and mid-April, compared to the average of 40 cases per day this month.

On Thursday, Ontario reported the lowest number of daily infections since the beginning of March.

The province introduced a new three-step reopening plan set to start by mid-June, or when 60 per cent of adults had received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Nearly half of all Simcoe Muskoka adults have had their first dose of the vaccine, while children 12 and older are eligible to have their appointment booked.

Ford asked the experts whether one dose would be enough to keep teachers safe if classes resumed before step two, which would see the return of larger indoor gatherings.

The premier said he wanted feedback from the experts until 5 p.m. Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press