

CTV Barrie





A fire at food trailer in Wasaga Beach has been deemed accidental.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a food trailer that had been parked on Main Street near beach area one.

Huronia West OPP and the Office of the Fire Marshal assisted with the investigation.

After collecting evidence from the scene and reviewing video footage arson was ruled out.

“Our investigation found the remnants of a container in the exact area of origin that was likely used as a garbage can. Inside this we found a number of batteries,” said fire chief Michael McWilliam. “The video confirms that the fire smouldered for some time before developing, very much a characteristic of a fire started by batteries combined with combustibles.”

The department says this fire serves as a reminder that batteries should always be recycled properly and always be sure to cover the terminals with tape.