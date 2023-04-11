Flooding and washouts wreak havoc on roads in Minden Hills

Recent heavy rainfall and flooding in Minden Hills is wreaking havoc on area roads with several closures. The Township issued a statement Tuesday urging residents to be cautious and stay away from flooded areas.

Milburn Road is closed due to a severe washout and flooding about one kilometre east of Gelert Road.

Upper Dutch Road is open only to local traffic, with high water levels flowing over the road at low points. While all culverts are functioning, the volume of water exceeds the culvert capacities. The Township says repairs will be made as soon as conditions allow.

Residents are advised not to attempt to drive through these areas until they are deemed safe.

Several other roads remain open but with restricted passage.

Buller Road, Devil's Lake Road, Geeza Road, and Swinson Road are all open, but motorists are still urged to be cautious as road conditions may be unstable and dangerous.

Conway Road is partially washed out, with the washout marked by orange pylons.

Davis Lake, Murdoch, and Soyer's Lake Roads have also reopened.

Residents are reminded to use caution around area lakes, rivers, creeks, and other water sources, such as ditches, as high water levels and swift currents can create unstable conditions.

Drivers should avoid any roadways that are underwater.

The road closures and restrictions will remain in effect until road conditions are deemed appropriate for reopening.